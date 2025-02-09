WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Erdogan: No power can force Palestinians out of their homeland
"No one has the power to remove people of Gaza from their eternal homeland, which has existed for thousands of years. Palestine, including Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem, belongs to the Palestinians," says President Erdogan.
00:00
Erdogan: No power can force Palestinians out of their homeland
Erdogan hailed Hamas for fulfilling its promises in ongoing prisoner exchanges with Israel, despite Israeli attempts to undermine the process. / AA Archive
February 9, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reaffirmed that no power can force people of Gaza out of their “eternal” homeland, as Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem belong to Palestinians.

"No one has the power to remove people of Gaza from their eternal homeland, which has existed for thousands of years. Palestine, including Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem, belongs to the Palestinians," Erdogan told reporters on Sunday in Istanbul before flying to Malaysia.

The US administration's proposals on Gaza, made under pressure from the Zionist regime, are not worth discussing, said Erdogan, referring to US President Donald Trump’s proposal to relocate Palestinians.

Erdogan also hailed Hamas for fulfilling its promises in ongoing prisoner exchanges with Israel, despite Israeli attempts to undermine the process.

RECOMMENDED

Regarding the situation in Syria, Erdogan said that as mass graves are uncovered in different parts of Syria, the bloody face of the Assad regime is being exposed.

The Turkish president expressed hope for Syria's stability under President Ahmed Alsharaa's leadership, suggesting the country would soon find peace.

There is no place for terrorist groups in Syria, said Erdogan, asserting that Syrian President Ahmad Alsharaa will fight against these groups.

Explore
Fidan's 'Iraq remarks' distorted by some outlets: Türkiye
Albania, Kosovo and Croatia to hold trilateral military exercise this year
Germany to deploy Eurofighter jets for NATO's new Arctic mission
BMW recalls thousands of vehicles worldwide over fire risk
Türkiye, Greece sign wide-ranging bilateral agreements
AI driving New Year consumer demand in China
US reopens El Paso airspace after FAA-Pentagon dispute
Four policemen killed in terror attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province: officials
Türkiye, Greece aim to raise trade to $10B, maintain dialogue on disputes
UN, Norway, Italy sign $10.7M deal to bolster Syria's electricity supply
France probes third infant death linked to cereulide-contaminated formula
Ex-UK Met firearms officer charged with rape, violent abuse
Two children killed in RSF drone strike on mosque in Sudan's Kordofon
Iran marks revolution anniversary under looming US threat
Council of Europe lifts former chief’s immunity over Epstein files