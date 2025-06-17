Japan is grappling with fresh fears over a deadly tick-borne virus after a veterinarian died from what is believed to be the country’s first suspected case of animal-to-human transmission of severe fever with thrombocytopenia syndrome (SFTS).

The victim, a veterinarian in his 50s working in Mie Prefecture, developed a fever in May after treating a sick cat at an animal clinic, South Morning China Post reported.

He was hospitalised the same day but died just days later. An autopsy found no signs of a tick bite, and none of his colleagues or the cat’s owner have reported any symptoms.

SFTS is an infectious disease caused by a bunyavirus transmitted mainly through bites from infected ticks. It can cause high fever, vomiting, diarrhoea, and multi-organ failure, with fatality rates reported between 10 to 30 percent.