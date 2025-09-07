US President Donald Trump claimed Sunday that Israel has accepted his ceasefire terms, also calling on Palestinian resistance group Hamas to do the same.

"Everyone wants the Hostages HOME. Everyone wants this War to end!" Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social. "The Israelis have accepted my Terms. It is time for Hamas to accept as well."

Trump threatened consequences if Hamas rejects the offer, stating: "I have warned Hamas about the consequences of not accepting. This is my last warning, there will not be another one!"

Israel’s acceptance has not been publicly confirmed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government.

Egypt and Qatar have been mediating indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas aimed at achieving a prisoner exchange and ending the Gaza war.