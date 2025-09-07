WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Trump says Israel accepted Gaza ceasefire deal, calls on Hamas not to reject
US president issues what he says 'last warning' to Palestinian resistance group amid ongoing Mideast mediation efforts.
Trump says Israel accepted Gaza ceasefire deal, calls on Hamas not to reject
Trump issues ultimatum as global pressure grows for a Gaza truce to halt Israel’s war, which Gaza says has killed 64,000 and caused famine. / AP
September 7, 2025

US President Donald Trump claimed Sunday that Israel has accepted his ceasefire terms, also calling on Palestinian resistance group Hamas to do the same.

"Everyone wants the Hostages HOME. Everyone wants this War to end!" Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social. "The Israelis have accepted my Terms. It is time for Hamas to accept as well."

Trump threatened consequences if Hamas rejects the offer, stating: "I have warned Hamas about the consequences of not accepting. This is my last warning, there will not be another one!"

Israel’s acceptance has not been publicly confirmed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government.

Egypt and Qatar have been mediating indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas aimed at achieving a prisoner exchange and ending the Gaza war.

RelatedTRT World - Hamas agrees to technocrat administration for Gaza
RECOMMENDED

Hamas accepted a proposal on August 18 agreeing to a 60-day truce, but Israel has not yet responded.

Trump's ultimatum comes as international pressure mounts for a ceasefire agreement that would halt Israel’s military offensive, which has killed more than 64,000 Palestinians since October 2023, according to Palestinian authorities in Gaza, leaving the enclave facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

RelatedTRT World - September 7 / Gaza blog

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links
'US has many options at disposal aside from diplomacy' — White House sets tone for Iran talks
By Sadiq S Bhat
Erdogan champions diplomacy, highlighting Türkiye's efforts to avert possible US-Iran war
Araghchi arrives in Oman for nuclear talks with US as Iran deploys Khorramshahr 4 missiles