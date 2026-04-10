Türkiye has secured transit visas for its commercial truck drivers transporting to the broader Gulf region via Saudi Arabia, reopening a vital land trade corridor, after 10 years of diplomatic and logistical roadblocks, Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat has said.

Bolat welcomed the developments as a major breakthrough, speaking at a summit on e-commerce in the artificial intelligence (AI) age held in Istanbul on Friday.

“Türkiye and Saudi Arabia’s relations are excellent, and while there used to be a transit visa issue for the past decade, this has been resolved as of Thursday, enabling Turkish truck drivers to travel in the Gulf via a Saudi transit visa,” he said.

The resolution to the visa issue comes at a key moment for global supply chains amid ongoing military conflicts in the Middle East paralysing maritime trade.

Bolat stated that overland logistics through Türkiye have become more vital than ever in the current environment, as the country serves as a natural geographic bridge to Eurasia.

He noted that Ankara hopes the 15-day ceasefire in the region will hold and evolve into permanent stability, as the global economy depends on peace to prevent further supply shocks and prolonged price hikes.