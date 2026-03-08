WORLD
Deadly Ukrainian strike hits Russia-controlled region: local official
Zelenskyy says Russia launched nearly 1,750 drones, 1,530 guided bombs and 39 missiles against Ukraine over the past week.
In Ukraine's Kharkiv region in the northeast, a Russian strike on the village of Velyka Babka wounded three people. / Reuters
5 hours ago

An overnight Ukrainian drone attack killed one person and injured around 10 others in the Russia-controlled southern Zaporizhzhia region, authorities said Sunday.

A video posted on social media site VK overnight showed firefighters extinguishing a burning residential building that the drone reportedly hit.

"(There are) more than 10 injured people, and the body of a woman was found during the night," Vasylivka municipality official Natalia Romanichenko told Russia's state news agency TASS.

In Ukraine's Kharkiv region in the northeast, a Russian strike on the village of Velyka Babka wounded three people, authorities said.

"Russian forces carried out a targeted strike on emergency services last night," Ukraine's emergency service said Sunday on Telegram.

It said an initial drone strike set a house on fire and wounded three before a second Russian drone hit the fire engine sent to put out the blaze.

On the night of Friday to Saturday, 12 people were killed in Ukraine when Russia fired a volley of missiles and drones. At least 10 were killed in Kharkiv when a Russian missile struck a five-storey apartment building.

Over the past week, Russia has launched "nearly 1,750 attack drones, 1,530 guided aerial bombs, and 39 missiles against our people" Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday on social media.

SOURCE:AFP
