An overnight Ukrainian drone attack killed one person and injured around 10 others in the Russia-controlled southern Zaporizhzhia region, authorities said Sunday.

A video posted on social media site VK overnight showed firefighters extinguishing a burning residential building that the drone reportedly hit.

"(There are) more than 10 injured people, and the body of a woman was found during the night," Vasylivka municipality official Natalia Romanichenko told Russia's state news agency TASS.

In Ukraine's Kharkiv region in the northeast, a Russian strike on the village of Velyka Babka wounded three people, authorities said.

"Russian forces carried out a targeted strike on emergency services last night," Ukraine's emergency service said Sunday on Telegram.