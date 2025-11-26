WAR ON GAZA
Flouting ceasefire, Israeli army continues artillery shelling, destruction of homes in Gaza
For weeks, areas that fall under the army's control in Gaza as part of the ceasefire deal have been witnessing daily shelling and demolitions.
Since October 2023, the Israeli army has killed nearly 70,000 people in Gaza, mostly women and children. / AA
November 26, 2025

The Israeli army continued shelling and demolishing buildings in areas under its control in northern and southern Gaza, in repeated breaches of the ceasefire agreement.

Witnesses told Anadolu that the Israeli army blew up several residential buildings in the Shujaiya neighborhood of Gaza City on Wednesday, which lies within the military-controlled zone known as the yellow line.

Israeli artillery shelled army-controlled areas in eastern parts of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, according to witnesses.

There were no reports of casualties from the attacks.

For weeks, areas that fall under the army's occupation in Gaza as part of the ceasefire deal have been witnessing daily shelling and demolitions, with Israel claiming to be targeting Hamas infrastructure.

Since October 2023, the Israeli army has killed nearly 70,000 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, and injured nearly 171,000 people in the over two-year genocidal war that has left much of the enclave in ruins.

