North Korea condemned recent joint military drills by the US, Japan and South Korea, calling them a direct threat to regional stability and warning of “grave consequences,” according to state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

In a statement issued on Sunday by the Ministry of National Defence, Pyongyang criticised a joint air drill conducted Friday involving US B-52H bombers, South Korean KF-16s, and Japan’s F-2 fighter jets.

“We express grave concern over the hostile actions of the US, Japan, and South Korea that continue to carry out provocative and threatening military actions while deliberately ignoring the security concerns of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea,” the statement said. “We strongly warn of the grave consequences that this will have on the regional situation.”

North Korea accused the US of ramping up deployments of strategic assets to the Korean Peninsula and said the strengthening trilateral alliance could trigger an “unpredictable military confrontation.”

Related TRT Global - South Korea-US complete joint naval drill to boost mine defence

The statement warned that Pyongyang reserves the right to take “reflexive countermeasures” to defend its sovereignty, adding: “A credible, overwhelming military capability remains our only realistic deterrent.”