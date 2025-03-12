TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Türkiye's anti-ship missile Atmaca successfully hits underwater target
Atmaca is designed as a high-precision anti-ship missile developed to meet the operational requirements of surface warfare and can be used on fast patrol boats, frigates, and corvettes.
00:00
Türkiye's anti-ship missile Atmaca successfully hits underwater target
Atmaca was designed between 2009 and 2018 by Turkish defence firm Roketsan and entered the Turkish army's inventory in 2021. / AA
March 12, 2025

Türkiye's domestically designed and produced anti-ship cruise missile Atmaca has completed its first underwater firing test, Turkish Defence Industries Secretary Haluk Gorgun has announced.

"Atmaca, the steel sword of the Blue Homeland, will now hit its target from under the sea," he said on X on Wednesday.

"We have confirmed the underwater guided missile firing capability, which is possessed by only a few countries in the world, with today's Atmaca firing test. Atmaca, which was fired from a submarine, successfully completed its flight.

"The Turkish defence industry is moving forward for a fully independent future on land, air, and sea," he added.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedAtmaca's first test firing with Turkish turbojet engine hits target

Atmaca was designed between 2009 and 2018 by Turkish defence firm Roketsan and entered the Turkish army's inventory in 2021.

The missile was designed as a high-precision anti-ship missile developed to meet the operational requirements of surface warfare and can be used on fast patrol boats, frigates, and corvettes.

With its firing test, it acquired the capability to be fired by submarines and hit targets underwater.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
'We could use a little bit of a softer touch' — Trump dials back immigration tone