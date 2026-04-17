Palestinian Foreign Minister Varsen Aghabekian has said that Israel’s genocide against Palestinians in Gaza is ongoing, citing deteriorating humanitarian conditions and calling for immediate international action.

Speaking during a panel at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Türkiye on Friday, Aghabekian said the situation in Gaza remains catastrophic months after a ceasefire agreement.

“Today we are five months after the signing of the Sharm el-Sheikh agreement, and what we see in Gaza is nothing but disaster,” she said. “Killing continues, injuries continue, and humanitarian assistance is provided to the extent that it is needed.”

She described severe living conditions, with displaced Palestinians sheltering in tents exposed to flooding and unsanitary conditions.

“People are living in tents being flooded with water,” she said, adding that reports from international organisations indicate residents are surrounded by rubble and waste, with food supplies contaminated by rodents.

Aghabekian questioned the pace of the humanitarian response, asking: “When will immediate relief efforts start in Gaza? When will humanitarian assistance enter, and when will we start seeing essential needs such as health care, education, and water being delivered?”