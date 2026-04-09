Iran's Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) has warned ships to keep to a route that passes through its territorial waters when crossing the Strait of Hormuz, as traffic remained well below 10 percent of normal volumes.

Mitsui OSK Lines, one of Japan’s big three shipping firms, is among those caught up in the confusion as firms try to work out what impact the US-Iran two-week ceasefire is having.

"It must be confirmed that the safety risks are sufficiently low," President and CEO Jotaro Tamura told Reuters in an interview on Thursday.

The company has recently managed to bring three tankers, one loaded with liquefied natural gas and two with cooking gas, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), out of the strait.

Tamura said the company was awaiting guidance from the Japanese government on how to proceed under the two-week ceasefire.

Avoid risks

The IRGC wants vessels to sail through Iranian waters around Larak Island to avoid the risk of naval mines in the usual lanes through the strait, Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Thursday.

Vessels are to enter the strait north of Larak Island and exit just south of it until further notice in coordination with the IRGC's navy, Tasnim quoted the IRGC as saying.

"There is to be a realistic possibility of continued risk to unauthorised Strait of Hormuz transits as well as to Israel- and US-affiliated shipping attempting to transit," British maritime security company Ambrey said in an advisory.