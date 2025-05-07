When crimson rivers ran through Jammu in 1947, a tide of violence redrew its demography, massacring over 500,000 Muslims and displacing many more. Around the same time, ancient olive groves in Palestine began to bleed their own stories of rupture with the Nakba of 1948.

Two geographies — Kashmir and Palestine became sites of enduring exile and resilience bound by a shared sanitised facade: displacement, denial, demographic engineering and legal erasure.

On May 7, 2025, India launched missile strikes on three regions of Pakistan, including Pakistan-administered Kashmir, resulting in civilian casualties . The attack, following unsubstantiated claims linking Pakistan to the Pahalgam tourist killings, highlights how the unresolved Kashmir dispute continues to pull the region to the brink of a full-scale war, with both states having already fought three major battles over the territory.

‘Settler violence’

More than seventy years later, the settler-colonial machinery rolls on this time in the obfuscatory language of law . Since India abrogated Article 370 on August 5, 2019, stripping Jammu and Kashmir of its limited autonomy, it has quietly deployed a legal architecture designed not to protect rights but to dissolve them.

In April 2025, in response to a query by opposition leaders, the Revenue Department of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) revealed that over 84,000 domicile certificates had been granted to non-Kashmiris within just two years with no prior claim to residency. Significantly, it said that the term state-subjects referred to permanent residents in J&K, as the previous definition in the Constitution of J&K is no longer applicable.

Under the Jammu and Kashmir Constitution , a citizen of India was a permanent resident of the erstwhile state under two conditions: if on May 14, 1954, they were a state subject of class I or of class II, they lawfully acquired immovable property in the state and were ordinarily resident in the state for not less than 10 years before that date, or people who had migrated to areas that later became Pakistan but had returned to the state "under a permit for resettlement or for permanent return issued by or under the authority of any law made by the state legislature".

Class I state subjects included those born in the region and residing there before the Dogra monarchy began under Maharaja Gulab Singh in 1846, as well as those permanently residing in the region before the Hindu calendar year Samvat 1942, which corresponds to 1885 CE.

Class II covered those who migrated to J&K from outside but had settled and acquired property before Samvat 1968, or 1911 CE, during the reign of Maharaja Pratap Singh.

This is not mere administrative reform. It is lawfare : the strategic use of domestic law to institutionalise settler rule, reconfigure demographics, and erase Indigenous sovereignty.

This blueprint replicates legal techniques long used by Israel in occupied Palestine, legalising land seizure, extending settler entitlements, and dismantling local protections under the guise of governance. It transforms political questions of occupation and sovereignty into bureaucratic processes of documentation and displacement.

From state subjects to domiciles

The Jammu & Kashmir Grant of Domicile Certificate Rules, 2020 —introduced during India's nationwide COVID-19 lockdown redefined eligibility to include those who had studied, lived, or served in the region. Under the cover of a public health emergency, this expansion quietly widened the legal net for non-residents. An Indian Administrative Service officer from the Indian state of Bihar became one of the first outsiders to receive a certificate, an act both symbolic and strategic.

This legal manoeuvre mirrors Israel's policies in occupied East Jerusalem, where Israel enacted its Nationality law and repealed the Palestine Citizenship Order of 1925. Residency revocations, discriminatory permitting systems, and manipulations of citizenship law have entrenched settler advantage.

These tactics, repeatedly condemned by the International Court of Justice and in breach of the Fourth Geneva Convention, are not irregularities; they are legal templates in a settler-colonial playbook.