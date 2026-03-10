Israel has killed a Lebanese Maronite Catholic priest in an attack on a house in the border village of Qlayaa, Catholic officials and media have said.

The reports said Fr. Pierre al-Rahi was killed from wounds sustained in the attack.

Al-Rahi had earlier refused, along with other priests, to comply with an illegal Israeli military order to evacuate the Christian village of Qlayaa.

“Father Pierre al-Rahi was from my village, Dibeh, but he was the parish priest of Qlayaa in Marjayoun,” OSV News cited Lebanese Maronite Father Jean Younes as saying.

The Maronite village, which has about 8,000 residents, is located in the Marjayoun district a few kilometres from the Israeli border.