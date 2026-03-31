Italy refused US authorisation to use the Sigonella air base, Italian news agency ANSA reported on Tuesday, citing local media and informed sources.

The refusal came after a US flight plan showed a stopover at Sigonella en route to the Middle East.

Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto denied permission, ANSA said, noting that no formal authorisation had been requested and the Italian military command had not been consulted.

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The flight plan was communicated while the aircraft were already in the air, and checks confirmed these were not regular or logistical flights covered under Italy’s existing treaty with the United States.

The move comes a day after Spanish government officials confirmed that Spain has denied the United States the use of its airspace for flights linked to the war involving Iran.



The restrictions also apply to US aircraft stationed in third countries such as the United Kingdom and France, Spanish military sources told El Pais.