When one of the largest power outages hit Spain and Portugal this week, speculation swirled over the possible causes of the blackout that disrupted daily life across the Iberian Peninsula.

While no definitive explanation has yet emerged, a report by Redeia Corporation, which owns Spain's electricity grid operator REE, has resurfaced and fueled concerns about the over-reliance on renewable energy.

“The high penetration of renewable generation without the necessary technical capacity to deal adequately with disturbances" in Spain "can lead to production cuts", the report had said.

Redeia, essentially warned in the annual financial report for 2024 about Spain’s high penetration of renewables without adequate infrastructure to manage potential disturbances, suggesting that such an imbalance could significantly affect the electricity supply.

These blackouts "could become severe, even leading to an imbalance between production and demand, which would significantly affect the electricity supply", it added.

But now top officials are pushing back.

When asked about the report during an interview with news radio Cadena Ser on Wednesday, Redeia president Beatriz Corredor downplayed its significance.