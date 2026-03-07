Türkiye continues to maintain diplomatic contacts to help bring an end to the war between the US, Israel and Iran, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Saturday.

Speaking after an informal meeting of the Foreign Ministers Council of the Organisation of Turkic States, Fidan said, "Mr Pezeshkian’s statement, 'We will not attack unless attacked. We apologise for attacking' is a statement that we have emphasised."

"I want to emphasise once again that we strongly condemn attacks targeting third countries," he added.

Fidan also addressed security concerns involving Türkiye, warning Tehran against any attempts to fire towards Turkish territory just days after NATO intercepted a ballistic missile launched from Iran heading towards Türkiye.

"We are not a country that is easily provoked," Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told journalists in Istanbul.