WAR ON IRAN
2 min read
Türkiye stepped up diplomacy to end Iran war: Fidan
Türkiye opposes attempts to provoke civil war in Iran, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan says, warning it would be a “historic” mistake.
Türkiye stepped up diplomacy to end Iran war: Fidan
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan speaks during a press conference in Istanbul, Türkiye, on January 15, 2026. / Reuters
5 hours ago

Türkiye continues to maintain diplomatic contacts to help bring an end to the war between the US, Israel and Iran, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Saturday.

Speaking after an informal meeting of the Foreign Ministers Council of the Organisation of Turkic States, Fidan said, "Mr Pezeshkian’s statement, 'We will not attack unless attacked. We apologise for attacking' is a statement that we have emphasised."

"I want to emphasise once again that we strongly condemn attacks targeting third countries," he added.

Fidan also addressed security concerns involving Türkiye, warning Tehran against any attempts to fire towards Turkish territory just days after NATO intercepted a ballistic missile launched from Iran heading towards Türkiye.

"We are not a country that is easily provoked," Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told journalists in Istanbul.

RECOMMENDED

"We spoke with our friends in Iran and said if this was a missile that lost its way, that's one thing. But if this is going to continue, our advice is: be careful; don't let anyone in Iran embark on such an adventure."

The Turkish foreign minister also cautioned against attempts to stir up a civil war inside Iran in a bid to bring about regime change, saying it would be a 'historic' mistake.

"We are against all scenarios that aim to instigate a civil war in Iran that target ethnic or religious fault lines. This is the most dangerous scenario," Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan warned.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
Türkiye taking steps to ensure citizens' safety in Mideast: ministry
Azerbaijan evacuates diplomatic missions in Iran after drone attack
Türkiye's Erdogan, Italy's Meloni discuss regional tensions as Mideast crisis escalates
UN declares 'major humanitarian emergency' over spreading Middle East conflict
Türkiye prolongs flight suspensions to several Middle East states amid regional conflict
Israeli military detains 16 Palestinians during raids across occupied West Bank
Interceptor shortage? South Korea, US discuss possible relocation of Patriot missiles to Middle East
Indonesia threatens to exit Trump's Gaza board if Palestinians don't benefit
US not able to provide enough missiles for Gulf states and Ukraine: EU
China warns war with Iran could spread regionally after Azerbaijan attack
Gutsy Sri Lanka wins praise as it refuses to abandon Iranian sailors in distress
New era in trade: Turkish goods to gain 'Made in EU' label under proposed industrial plan
Living in limbo: Myanmar, Afghan hopeful scholars mourn UK study visa ban
Tokyo urges Iran to release two detained Japanese nationals
Spain says appealing to Trump 'completely useless' as frustration in EU grows