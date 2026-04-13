A US judge has dismissed Donald Trump's defamation lawsuit against the Wall Street Journal over an article asserting the US president's name was on a 2003 birthday greeting for the late financier and convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, but said Trump could re-file the case.

Miami-based US District Judge Darrin Gayles said on Monday that Trump did not meet the "actual malice" standard that public figures must clear in defamation.

Gayles said he had to dismiss the civil complaint because Trump, who has denied sending the letter to his then-friend Epstein in 2003, had "not plausibly alleged that the Defendants published the Article with actual malice."

That means he must prove not only that a public statement about him was false but also that the media outlet or person who made the statement knew or should have known that it was false.

Gayles said Trump could file an amended version of the lawsuit by April 27.

In his lawsuit, Trump called the alleged birthday greeting "fake" and sought $10 billion for what he called damage to his reputation. News Corp's Dow Jones, the Journal's parent, defended the accuracy of its July 17, 2025, article.

On July 17, the WSJ reported that a letter signed by Trump was in an album Epstein gifted for his 50th birthday.