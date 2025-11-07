Russia is closely watching reports that the United States may be considering military action in Nigeria, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova has said, urging Washington to act in line with international law.

“We are closely monitoring this issue and call on all parties involved to strictly comply with international legal norms,” Zakharova said on Friday during a weekly press briefing in Moscow, responding to a question about the situation in the African country.

Her comments followed remarks by US President Donald Trump on November 1, when he said he had directed the Pentagon to draw up possible military action in order to “protect Christian communities” in Nigeria.

While no official confirmation of such plans has been released by Washington, Trump’s statement has drawn attention from foreign capitals, with Moscow emphasising the need for any action to respect sovereignty and international law.