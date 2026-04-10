Lebanon's health ministry has said that the death toll from Israeli strikes across the country two days earlier rose to 357, up from a previous count of 303, while it said 1,223 more people were wounded.

"The toll is still not final, due to the ongoing removal of rubble and the presence of a large amount of human remains" requiring DNA testing, the ministry said in a statement on Friday, after Israel's massive strikes on Wednesday.

The ministry also raised the overall toll in Lebanon since the war in Lebanon erupted on March 2 to 1,953 dead and 6,303 wounded.

Earlier today, the ministry said that the Israeli air strikes have killed at least 28 people across Lebanon on Friday, including 13 security personnel.

In Nabatieh, strikes near a government complex and a State Security office caused extensive destruction, killing 13 security personnel on Friday.

Lebanon’s State Security is a national intelligence and internal security agency tasked with countering threats, espionage and terrorism, as well as protecting senior officials.

In the southern town of Deir Qanoun Ras al-Ain, two people were killed in a drone strike targeting the Sammaaiyeh area. Another strike on the town of Qana killed one person and injured another, while a separate attack on Hanouiyeh left one dead and one injured.

Arnoun municipal member Ali Abdul Latif Ghaith was killed, and his son was wounded in Kfar Tebnint when a drone strike hit the building where they were staying. Two other people were killed, and another was wounded in the town of Sohmor. Another civilian was also killed in a drone strike while riding a motorcycle near the Al-Mahdi schools junction in the town of Al-Sharqiyah.

In the town of Jbaa in southern Lebanon, six people were killed in an Israeli air strike, while another person was killed in a separate strike on the town of Ansar in eastern Lebanon’s Bekaa region.