WAR ON GAZA
3 min read
Gaza is now Hiroshima: Israeli soldiers describe their horrendous crimes
The new buffer zone ranges from 800 to 1,500 meters wide, affecting an area of roughly 55-58 square kilometers—around 16 percent of the besieged enclave’s land, including 35 percent of its agricultural area.
00:00
Gaza is now Hiroshima: Israeli soldiers describe their horrendous crimes
Israeli soldiers reveal shocking accounts of crimes / AA
April 8, 2025

Israeli soldiers have provided detailed testimonies describing extensive destruction and killings in Gaza to establish the so-called buffer zone along the border, according to a new report by the Israeli group Breaking the Silence.

The report compiles accounts from soldiers involved in enforcing the buffer zone plan.

The group said, “One of these missions was to create a ‘buffer zone’ inside Gaza, which in practice meant razing the area to the ground. Through widespread, deliberate destruction, the military laid the groundwork for future Israeli control of the area.”

The buffer zone, referred to by soldiers as “the perimeter”, reportedly stretches from Gaza’s northern coast to the southern border with Egypt. It lies entirely within Gaza, beyond Israel’s internationally recognised borders.

According to the group, the previous buffer zone extended about 300 metres into Gaza.

The new zone ranges from 800 to 1,500 meters wide, affecting an area of roughly 55-58 square kilometers—around 16 percent of the besieged enclave’s land, including 35 percent of its agricultural area.

A major in the army’s Northern Gaza Division said, “What they (commanders) said in the operations room in November (2023) was that the war was expected to last a year, that we were going to conquer an area that would be cleared of everything.”

A non-commissioned officer from the Armoured Corps, discussing operations in January and February 2024, said troops were told there were no civilians in the area: “There is no civilian population. They are terrorists, all of them. There are no innocents.”

Describing their engagement orders, he said, “We go in, and if we identify suspects, we shoot them.”

He also detailed the destruction: “The ‘bear’, the D9 (armoured bulldozer), drives and mows down everything in its path. Essentially, everything gets mowed down, everything.”

When asked what that included, he replied, “Everything is everything.

Everything that’s built: orchards, cow sheds, chicken coops.”

He described the result as “Hiroshima. That’s what I’m saying, Hiroshima.”

RECOMMENDED

A pile of rubble

Another soldier, a first sergeant in Reserve Battalion 5, said their main task in Khuza’ah, Khan Younis, between December 2023 and January 2024 was demolition: “I’m talking about up to hundreds of structure units; the destruction is total.”

He explained that the Gaza Division mapped destruction zones using colours: “Green means more than 80 percent of buildings were taken down—residential buildings, greenhouses, sheds, factories—it needs to be flat.”

A first sergeant in the Combat Engineering Corps who served in northern Gaza in November 2023 said, “We take down houses, knock them down, so there’s absolutely nothing left, a pile of rubble.”

He described demolition assignments as daily tasks: “You get up in the morning, get the locations, every day, except if we run out of explosives.”

He said platoons could demolish 40-50 houses per week: “It was a matter of half an hour per house.”

A reserve artillery officer said commanders had wide discretion in targeting: “There is no system of accountability in general. Anyone who crosses a certain line, which we have defined, is considered a threat and is sentenced to death.”

The Israeli army resumed its assault on Gaza on March 18, killing nearly 1,400 people and wounding over 3,400 since then.

Explore
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
Fourteen dead after migrant boat crashes into Greek Coast Guard vessel in Aegean Sea
Türkiye reaffirms its strong support for Sudan's unity and sovereignty
Petro hails Trump meeting, claims OFAC sanctions on him and family stem from UN speech on Palestine
By Baba Umar
US clears potential F-15 support and equipment sale to Saudi Arabia
Street protests erupt in Venezuela one month after Maduro's abduction
Türkiye signs $2B energy investment agreement with Saudi Arabia
White House reverses course on Trump election 'nationalisation' remarks amid bipartisan outcry
US House passes spending bill to end four-day government shutdown
Five takeaways from Erdogan's tour of Saudi Arabia