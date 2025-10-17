England's Aston Villa has barred Maccabi Tel Aviv fans from attending a Europa League game in November over safety concerns, the club announced in a statement.
"Aston Villa can confirm the club has been informed that no away fans may attend the UEFA Europa League match with Maccabi Tel Aviv on Thursday, November 6, following an instruction from the Safety Advisory Group (SAG)," the club said in its statement on Thursday.
"Following a meeting this afternoon, the SAG have formally written to the club and UEFA to advise no away fans will be permitted to attend Villa Park for this fixture," the statement added.
The club said it's in talks with the Israeli club and local authorities throughout the process.
The move comes as Israel faces pressure over its genocide in Gaza, with almost every game the team is part of seeing a protest.
Although the club made it clear that the main concern is safety, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer accused the club and authorities of anti-Semitism over the decision.
"This is the wrong decision. We will not tolerate antisemitism on our streets," Starmer said in response to Aston Villa's statement.
"The role of the police is to ensure all football fans can enjoy the game, without fear of violence or intimidation," Starmer added.
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar called on the UK to reverse the decision.
"Shameful decision! I call on the UK authorities to reverse this coward decision!" he said on X.
Troublesome fans
Israeli fans attending away games across Europe have increasingly been problematic, especially since the start of Israel's genocide in Gaza, due to their aggressive antics and entitled behaviour.
In September, the Netherlands' capital, Amsterdam, barred Maccabi Tel Aviv fans from entering the city if they were deemed to contribute to "occupation or racism."
The move came a year after Maccabi Tel Aviv fans stirred up violence in the city during a game with Ajax Amsterdam, in which they targeted Palestinian flags on private property.
Videos shared widely on social media depict Maccabi fans not only vandalising private property but also attacking a local taxi driver and even confronting law enforcement officials.
Other reports said the Israeli hooligans were seen chanting: "Let the IDF (Israeli army) f*** Arabs" and "There are no schools in Gaza because there are no children left."
Double standards
Football's organising body, FIFA, has come under pressure recently after many people called on it to ban Israel from competing in international competition.
FIFA, however, said it will not ban Israel because it "can't solve geopolitical problems."
People accused FIFA of double standards after refusing to ban Israel, while almost immediately banning Russia over its war in Ukraine.
Others started to call for Russia to be unbanned.
The fans, on the other hand, kept up the pressure. Norwegian fans turned Ullevaal Stadium into a sea of Palestinian flags during their 5 – 0 win over Israel in the 2026 World Cup qualifier on October 11.
On October 15, some 10,000 pro-Palestine Italian protesters demonstrated against the World Cup qualifier match against Israel.
Police responded violently with water cannons and tear gas.