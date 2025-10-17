England's Aston Villa has barred Maccabi Tel Aviv fans from attending a Europa League game in November over safety concerns, the club announced in a statement.

"Aston Villa can confirm the club has been informed that no away fans may attend the UEFA Europa League match with Maccabi Tel Aviv on Thursday, November 6, following an instruction from the Safety Advisory Group (SAG)," the club said in its statement on Thursday.

"Following a meeting this afternoon, the SAG have formally written to the club and UEFA to advise no away fans will be permitted to attend Villa Park for this fixture," the statement added.

The club said it's in talks with the Israeli club and local authorities throughout the process.

The move comes as Israel faces pressure over its genocide in Gaza, with almost every game the team is part of seeing a protest.

Although the club made it clear that the main concern is safety, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer accused the club and authorities of anti-Semitism over the decision.

"This is the wrong decision. We will not tolerate antisemitism on our streets," Starmer said in response to Aston Villa's statement.

"The role of the police is to ensure all football fans can enjoy the game, without fear of violence or intimidation," Starmer added.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar called on the UK to reverse the decision.

"Shameful decision! I call on the UK authorities to reverse this coward decision!" he said on X.

Troublesome fans

Israeli fans attending away games across Europe have increasingly been problematic, especially since the start of Israel's genocide in Gaza, due to their aggressive antics and entitled behaviour.