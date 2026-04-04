WORLD
2 min read
Pakistan Navy inducts another Turkish-built MILGEM corvette into its fleet: official
Türkiye is one of 10 countries that can construct, design, and maintain warships using domestic resources.
Pakistan Navy inducts another Turkish-built MILGEM corvette into its fleet: official
Pakistan's strategic location necessitates a strong naval force to protect national interests, an official says. / Reuters
April 4, 2026

The Pakistan Navy inducted a Turkish-built MILGEM Class Corvette into its fleet on Saturday in Karachi, the country's southern port city.

The 2nd PN MILGEM Class Corvette, PNS Khaibar, was inducted into the country's naval fleet during a ceremony attended by Naval Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf and other senior officials, according to an official statement.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ashraf reaffirmed the Pakistan Navy's commitment to defending sovereign seas and fulfilling its role as guardian of the country's maritime borders.

He added that the induction of PNS Khaibar and the upcoming HANGOR-Class submarines is a watershed moment in the Pakistan Navy's modernisation, increasing operational flexibility, combat power, and strategic reach.

Pakistan's strategic location along vital maritime trade and energy corridors necessitates a strong naval force to protect national interests and ensure secure sea lines of communication, he said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hailed the latest induction in a statement, describing it as another milestone in the country's defence capabilities and sea frontier defence.

RECOMMENDED

Under a 2018 agreement, Pakistan acquired four MILGEM corvettes from Türkiye’s ASFAT: two built in Türkiye and two at Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works, a model designed specifically to transfer design, engineering, and project management expertise to Pakistan.

MILGEM vessels are 99 meters (325 feet) long, have a displacement capacity of 2,400 tons, and can travel at speeds of 29 nautical miles. The anti-submarine combat frigates can be concealed from radar.

In October 2019, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and then-Chief of Pakistan Navy Adm. Zafar Mahmood Abbasi cut the metal plate of the first MILGEM Ada-class corvette during a ceremony in Istanbul.

Türkiye is one of 10 countries that can construct, design, and maintain warships using domestic resources.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Zelenskyy, Turkish FM arrive in Damascus for security, defence talks with Syrian president
Palestinian Christians blocked again as Israeli curbs overshadow Easter in occupied East Jerusalem
Trump’s expletive-laden ultimatum threatens Iran’s power plants, bridges if Hormuz stays shut
Turkish president extends Easter greetings to Christian community
Debate grows after Germany requires approval for young men’s extended foreign stays
OPEC+ weighs symbolic output increase amid Iran war disruptions
Artemis astronauts catch first human glimpse of Moon’s 'Grand Canyon'
Ukraine hits oil refinery, Baltic Sea port of Primorsk in Russia
Iran war disrupts global food, medicine supply as aid pipeline choked
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian towns of Qusra and Jalud
At least 20 killed, including children, as Israeli strikes hit southern Lebanon
Ex-Israeli PM warns of war crimes in the occupied West Bank
'Fundamentally illegitimate': Rohingya group slams ex-junta leader's rise to Myanmar presidency
Boats sail from Marseille to join Gaza aid flotilla, aiming to break Israel’s blockade
Erdogan, NATO chief discuss conflicts as ‘geostrategic deadlock’ deepens over Iran