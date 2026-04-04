The Pakistan Navy inducted a Turkish-built MILGEM Class Corvette into its fleet on Saturday in Karachi, the country's southern port city.

The 2nd PN MILGEM Class Corvette, PNS Khaibar, was inducted into the country's naval fleet during a ceremony attended by Naval Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf and other senior officials, according to an official statement.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ashraf reaffirmed the Pakistan Navy's commitment to defending sovereign seas and fulfilling its role as guardian of the country's maritime borders.

He added that the induction of PNS Khaibar and the upcoming HANGOR-Class submarines is a watershed moment in the Pakistan Navy's modernisation, increasing operational flexibility, combat power, and strategic reach.

Pakistan's strategic location along vital maritime trade and energy corridors necessitates a strong naval force to protect national interests and ensure secure sea lines of communication, he said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hailed the latest induction in a statement, describing it as another milestone in the country's defence capabilities and sea frontier defence.