China is making a "full assessment" of the US Supreme Court's tariff ruling and urged Washington to lift "relevant unilateral tariff measures" on its trading partners, the Chinese commerce ministry said in a statement.
The comments on Monday came days after the highest US court dealt President Donald Trump a stinging defeat by striking down many of the tariffs he has used in a global trade war, including some against rival China.
Within hours of the ruling, Trump said he would impose a new 10 percent duty on US imports from all countries starting on Tuesday, which he raised to 15 percent on Saturday.
"US unilateral tariffs violate international trade rules and US domestic law, and are not in the interests of any party," the Chinese ministry added.
The ministry said it noticed the US planned to maintain tariffs on trading partners through alternative means, including trade investigations.
"China will continue to pay close attention to this and firmly safeguard its interests," the ministry said.
Trump will travel to China from March 31 to April 2 for a highly anticipated meeting between the leaders of the world's two biggest economies.
The court ruled six to three on Friday that Trump does not have the authority to impose tariffs under a 1977 law he has relied on to impose sudden levies on individual countries, upending global trade.
Trump added that over the next few months, his administration would seek further alternative ways to impose "legally permissible" tariffs.
Saturday's announcement is the latest in a careening process that has seen a multitude of tariff levels for countries sending goods into the United States set and then altered or revoked by Trump's team over the past year.
It also appears on its face to be an attempt to circumvent the Supreme Court's latest ruling, which offered perhaps the firmest rebuke yet of the Republican leader's sweeping and often arbitrary duties, his signature international trade policy.
Several countries have said they are studying the Supreme Court ruling and Trump's subsequent tariff announcements.
US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer told US media on Sunday that the country's trade deals with China, the European Union and other partners will remain in force despite the ruling.