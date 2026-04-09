Pakistan on Thursday strongly condemned Israeli air strikes in Lebanon, calling them a blatant violation of international law and fundamental humanitarian principles.

In a statement, the foreign ministry said Pakistan condemns, in the strongest terms, the ongoing Israeli “aggression” against Lebanon, which it said has caused civilian casualties and widespread destruction of infrastructure.

Islamabad said the Israeli actions undermine international efforts to establish peace and stability in the region and called on the international community to take urgent and concrete steps to end the “aggression.”

Pakistan also reiterated its “unwavering” solidarity with the government and people of Lebanon, saying it stands with the country during this difficult time and supports its sovereignty, territorial integrity, peace and stability.