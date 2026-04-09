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Pakistan slams Israeli 'aggression' in Lebanon, urges international action
Islamabad says Israeli attacks violate international law and undermine international efforts to establish peace and stability in the region.
Pakistan slams Israeli 'aggression' in Lebanon, urges international action
A damaged building at the site of an Israeli strike carried out on Wednesday, in Tallet El Khayat in Beirut, Lebanon April 9 2026. / Reuters
April 9, 2026

Pakistan on Thursday strongly condemned Israeli air strikes in Lebanon, calling them a blatant violation of international law and fundamental humanitarian principles.

In a statement, the foreign ministry said Pakistan condemns, in the strongest terms, the ongoing Israeli “aggression” against Lebanon, which it said has caused civilian casualties and widespread destruction of infrastructure.

Islamabad said the Israeli actions undermine international efforts to establish peace and stability in the region and called on the international community to take urgent and concrete steps to end the “aggression.”

Pakistan also reiterated its “unwavering” solidarity with the government and people of Lebanon, saying it stands with the country during this difficult time and supports its sovereignty, territorial integrity, peace and stability.

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The latest Israeli attacks came after Iran and the US announced a two-week truce on Tuesday aimed at paving the way for a final agreement to end the war launched by the United States and Israel against Iran on February 28, which has left thousands dead and wounded across the region.

The announcement came less than two hours before the expiration of US President Donald Trump’s deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and accept an agreement or face “the destruction of an entire civilisation.”

RelatedTRT World - Death toll in Lebanon hits 254 in deadliest Israeli escalation
SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
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