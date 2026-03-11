The Trump administration has said it will release 172 million barrels of oil from its strategic petroleum reserve in an attempt to reduce oil prices that skyrocketed due to the supply shock from the US-Israel war on Iran.

"Earlier today, 32 member nations of the International Energy Agency unanimously agreed to President Trump’s request to lower energy prices with a coordinated release of 400 million barrels of oil and refined products from their respective reserves," Secretary of Energy Chris Wright said in a statement on Wednesday.

"As part of this effort, President Trump authorised the Department of Energy to release 172 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, beginning next week. This will take approximately 120 days to deliver based on planned discharge rates."

Wright also blamed the Biden administration, claiming it left the US energy drained and damaged.

"The United States has arranged to more than replace these strategic reserves with approximately 200 million barrels within the next year—20% more barrels than will be drawn down—and at no cost to the taxpayer," he said.

He said that Iran "manipulated and threatened" the energy security of the US, adding that those days are "coming to an end."