The Oxford Union, one of the UK's oldest and most prestigious debating societies, is under threat of closure by its board of trustees following a speech delivered by Palestinian author Susan Abulhawa during a 2024 debate, according to sources.

A senior Union official, who requested anonymity, told TRT World that it was "a first", as the charity board that oversees the society — the Oxford Literary and Debating Union Trust (OLDUT) — typically refrains from interfering in the Union's activities, despite previous controversies.

The alleged ultimatum comes in response to the decision by current student members to reverse the censorship of Abulhawa's speech on the Union's official YouTube channel.

The speech was part of a recent debate on Israel and Palestine.

At the conclusion of the debate, the Union voted 278 to 59 in favour of the resolution, which declared Israel as an apartheid state responsible for genocide.

OLDUT allegedly demanded that only an edited version of Abulhawa's speech — which muted her and infringed on her contractual rights by removing her statements accusing Israel of war crimes — remain as the official record.

They have insisted that the full, unedited version not be uploaded.

"It's a bit shocking, the lengths they will go to. In essence, they're willing to destroy a 200-year-old institution for... this Zionist genocidal colony," Abulhawa told TRT World.

She described the Western ideals of "democracy and free speech", often touted to the Global South, as "a complete farce."

As students begin efforts to rectify what they see as a violation of free speech, the Union's board of trustees has threatened to evict the student society from its historic premises if they proceed.

The limits of Palestine and the law

The Union has come under legal scrutiny after uploading an edited version of Abulhawa's speech, in which she spoke in support of the team supporting the motion.

A lawsuit, which Abulhawa is pursuing against the debating society, seeks to compel the restoration of her full, unedited remarks on the Union's website.

The ongoing case accuses the Union of discrimination, copyright infringement, and breach of contract.

"This seems to be the first time they've actually edited the content of someone's speech," Abulhawa told TRT World.