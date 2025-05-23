The US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)'s airport screening programme has identified multiple cases of the new COVID-19 variant NB.1.8.1, which has been linked to a large surge of the virus in China and is spreading in several parts of Asia.

International travellers arriving at airports in California, Washington state, Virginia, and New York City have tested positive for the NB.1.8.1 variant, according to data from the CDC's airport testing partner, Ginkgo Bioworks, CBS News reported on Thursday.

Sequencing data recently published on the Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data (GISAID) database reveal that the NB.1.8.1 cases originated from travellers arriving from several countries, including Japan, South Korea, France, Thailand, the Netherlands, Spain, Vietnam, China, and Taiwan.

According to the records, these travellers were tested between April 22 and May 12.

More transmissible

Health authorities in additional states, including Ohio, Rhode Island, and Hawaii, have also reported cases of the NB.1.8.1 variant, separate from those identified through airport screenings.