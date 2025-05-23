WORLD
2 min read
US detects cases of 'more contagious' COVID-19 variant
Although the new variant is not believed to cause more severe illness, officials are advising mask use in crowded places and increasing vaccine and treatment supplies.
US detects cases of 'more contagious' COVID-19 variant
Airport screening identifies multiple cases of the new COVID-19 variant / AFP
May 23, 2025

The US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)'s airport screening programme has identified multiple cases of the new COVID-19 variant NB.1.8.1, which has been linked to a large surge of the virus in China and is spreading in several parts of Asia.

International travellers arriving at airports in California, Washington state, Virginia, and New York City have tested positive for the NB.1.8.1 variant, according to data from the CDC's airport testing partner, Ginkgo Bioworks, CBS News reported on Thursday.

Sequencing data recently published on the Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data (GISAID) database reveal that the NB.1.8.1 cases originated from travellers arriving from several countries, including Japan, South Korea, France, Thailand, the Netherlands, Spain, Vietnam, China, and Taiwan.

According to the records, these travellers were tested between April 22 and May 12.

More transmissible

Health authorities in additional states, including Ohio, Rhode Island, and Hawaii, have also reported cases of the NB.1.8.1 variant, separate from those identified through airport screenings.

RECOMMENDED

In California and Washington state, the earliest detected cases date back to late March and early April.

The NB.1.8.1 variant, now dominant in China and spreading in parts of Asia, has caused a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalisations in Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Although it is not believed to cause more severe illness, officials are advising mask use in crowded places and increasing vaccine and treatment supplies.

Early studies suggest the variant is more transmissible due to stronger binding to human cells, but it does not significantly evade immunity compared to other strains.

SOURCE:aa
Explore
EU eyes migration clampdown, tougher deportations and visa curbs
Russia urges US-Iran talks, warns against chaos in Middle East
Spain backs EU listing of Iran's Revolutionary Guard as 'terrorist' group, urges tough sanctions
Türkiye says Aegean warnings against Greece are issued 'indefinitely'
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year