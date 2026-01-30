US President Donald Trump has said that Bombardier jets and other Canadian aircraft would lose their US certification until Canada approves American-made Gulfstream planes.
"We are hereby decertifying their Bombardier Global Expresses, and all Aircraft made in Canada, until such time as Gulfstream, a Great American Company, is fully certified, as it should have been many years ago," he announced on Truth Social on Thursday.
The president has accused Canada of "wrongfully, illegally, and steadfastly" refusing to certify the Gulfstream 500, 600, 700, and 800 models.
Trump has also threatened to impose a 50 percent tariff on any and all aircraft sold into the United States from Canada if the certification row is not "immediately corrected".
He has claimed that Canada is effectively prohibiting the sale of Gulfstream products through its regulatory process.
The threat has come just hours after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said he expects the US to respect Canadian sovereignty.
The dispute centres on regulatory approvals rather than safety findings, but it has raised fresh trade and political risks for the North American aerospace sector.