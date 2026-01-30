US President Donald Trump has said that Bombardier jets and other Canadian aircraft would lose their US certification until Canada approves American-made Gulfstream planes.

"We are hereby decertifying their Bombardier Global Expresses, and all Aircraft made in Canada, until such time as Gulfstream, a Great American Company, is fully certified, as it should have been many years ago," he announced on Truth Social on Thursday.

The president has accused Canada of "wrongfully, illegally, and steadfastly" refusing to certify the Gulfstream 500, 600, 700, and 800 models.

Trump has also threatened to impose a 50 percent tariff on any and all aircraft sold into the United States from Canada if the certification row is not "immediately corrected".