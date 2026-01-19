NASA is preparing for a historic return to lunar orbit as the Artemis II mission is set to launch as early as February 6.



The 10-day journey will carry astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and the Canadian Space Agency’s Jeremy Hansen to the vicinity of the moon, marking the first crewed lunar mission since Apollo 17 in 1972.

The spacecraft will not land on the moon, as it is not designed for surface operations, a NASA spokesperson confirmed.

Instead, the crew will aim to travel beyond the far side of the moon, with the potential to surpass the record for the farthest humans have ever ventured from Earth, currently held by Apollo 13.

Following the Artemis II crewed lunar flyby mission, the first crewed lunar landing since Apollo 17 will be Artemis III, currently planned for no earlier than mid-2027 - with some experts suggesting it could slip to 2028.

NASA on Saturday rolled out its towering SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft as it began preparations for its first crewed mission to the Moon in more than 50 years.

The maneuver, which takes up to 12 hours, will allow the US space agency to begin a string of tests for the Artemis II mission.

The immense orange and white Space Launch System rocket and the Orion vessel were slowly wheeled out of the Vehicle Assembly Building at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, and painstakingly moved four miles (6.5 kilometres) to Launch Pad 39B.

"We're making history," Artemis II mission management team chair John Honeycutt told a press conference.

'Pretty pumped'