The recently released documents by the US Justice Department, pertaining to the investigations of disgraced sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, have revealed a notable list of individuals, including tech industry leaders, Wall Street figures, members of the British royal family, Norway's Crown Princess, and Indian politicians.

Many have denied having close ties to the late financier, or at least having anything to do with his alleged sexual abuse of girls and young women that led to his arrest on sex trafficking charges.

None have been charged with a crime connected to the investigation. Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019.

It was in 2008, when Epstein pleaded guilty to state charges of soliciting prostitution and soliciting prostitution from a minor under the age of 18 in Palm Beach, Florida.

Yet many people maintained friendships with Epstein, or developed them anew.

Here is the summary of notable names from the Epstein files:

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

The man formerly known as Britain’s Prince Andrew has long been dogged by questions about his relationship with Epstein, including allegations from the late Virginia Roberts Giuffre that she was trafficked by Epstein and abused by Mountbatten-Windsor when she was 17.

The former prince has repeatedly denied that it happened, but his brother, King Charles III, still stripped him of his royal titles late last year, including the right to be called a prince and the Duke of York.

Mountbatten-Windsor’s name appears at least several hundred times in Friday’s document release, including in Epstein’s private emails.

Among the correspondence is an invitation for Epstein to dine at Buckingham Palace, Epstein’s offer to introduce Mountbatten-Windsor to a 26-year-old Russian woman, and photos that appear to show Mountbatten-Windsor kneeling over an unidentified woman lying on the floor.

Sarah Ferguson

Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson had previously avoided the worst of the fallout from the Epstein files, but Friday's release shines a new light on her ties to the financier.

One email shows her thanking him for being "the brother I have always wished for".

In another, she wrote: "urgently need 20,000 pounds for rent today... Any brainwaves?"

Ferguson said in a 2011 interview that she was cutting ties with Epstein, and has also called a £15,000 ($20,000) loan that she took from him to help pay off her debts a "gigantic error of judgement".

Elon Musk

The billionaire Tesla founder turns up at least a few times in Friday’s document release, notably in email exchanges in 2012 and 2013 in which he discussed visiting Epstein’s infamous Caribbean island compound.

But it’s not immediately clear if the island visits took place.

Musk has maintained that he repeatedly turned down the disgraced financier’s overtures.

Musk said in a post on X responding to the revelations he "was well aware that some email correspondence with (Epstein) could be misinterpreted and used by detractors to smear my name."

"I don't care about that, but what I do care about is that we at least attempt to prosecute those who committed serious crimes with Epstein, especially regarding heinous exploitation of underage girls," Musk wrote.

Donald Trump

The newly released filed mention US President Donald Trump more than 1,000 times.

Many of these references are benign, such as news clippings, emails sharing articles about Trump, or casual gossip about his policies and family.

These range from graphic claims dating back to the 1990s to more recent unsubstantiated tips received around his campaigns.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing, calling the allegations "false smears" and claiming the files "absolve" him. He has acknowledged a past friendship with Epstein that ended around 2004 but insists he was unaware of Epstein's crimes.

Bill Gates

In a draft email among the documents, Epstein alleged Gates had engaged in extramarital affairs.

Epstein wrote in the email that his relationship with Gates had ranged from "helping Bill to get drugs, in order to deal with consequences of sex with russian girls, to facilitating his illicit trysts, with married women."

The Gates Foundation, in a statement to The New York Times, denied the allegations of affairs.

Ehud Barak

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak attempted to enlist Epstein’s assistance in securing an interview with Donald Trump for Israeli media, the files revealed.

The correspondence includes a September 7, 2016, email that Barak sent to Epstein as Trump and Hillary Clinton were competing in the US presidential race.

In the email, Barak noted that Israel’s Channel-2 news had arranged an exclusive interview with Clinton and asked Epstein to gauge Trump’s interest in giving a similar interview to rival Channel-10, which he said would attract "a huge percentage of Israelis and most US citizens in Israel."

Barak also wrote that Channel-10 was prepared to send to the US "their leading anchor, a gifted positive (blond) lady."

Narendra Modi

An email referencing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appeared in the latest tranche of files published by the US Department of Justice.

The email attributed to Epstein comments on Modi’s 2017 state visit to Israel, the first by an Indian prime minister to the country.

The email frames it as: "The Indian Prime Minister Modi took his (Epstein’s) advice and danced and sang in Israel for the benefit of the US president. They had met a few weeks ago. It worked."

Epstein, according to the files, maintained close ties with Indian billionaire Anil Ambani, exchanging messages about business deals, government issues, and facilitating connections for Modi's 2017 visits to the US and Israel.

India has described the commentary as "trashy ruminations by a convicted criminal" that deserve "the utmost contempt," adding that there is no evidence of any substantive interaction or advisory relationship between Modi and Epstein.

Hardeep Singh Puri

Modi’s top minister Hardeep Singh Puri, who retired from the Indian Foreign Service to join Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party in 2014, features in some files.

The documents reveal email exchanges from June 2014 between Puri and paedophile financier Epstein, discussing Reid Hoffman's visit to India. Hoffman is the co-founder of LinkedIn.

Puri subsequently outlined India's investment potential to Epstein and Hoffman, highlighting Modi's economic initiatives and encouraging Hoffman to visit.

Records indicate Puri visited Epstein's Manhattan home on multiple dates: February 4, 2015; January 6, 2016; and May 19, 2017. This despite Epstein being a registered sex offender since 2008. Puri told Indian media that his visits and interactions with Epstein were only business-related.

While Puri was trying to "excite" Epstein's interest in India, the sex offender expressed personal disdain for India in private emails, according to the files.

Epstein expressed extreme dislike for the idea of going to India, including calling it "filthy" in one 2014 email exchange. "I want nothing to do with India, hot, smells like shit, filthy," he wrote.

In a 2012 exchange with Boris Nikolic, a former science advisor to Bill Gates, Epstein appeared to agree with Nikolic's complaints about being stranded in Delhi and Pune, where Nikolic described the locations as "filthy" and "in the middle of nowhere," adding that Epstein would "HATE it."

Epstein responded supportively, saying he "fully understand[s]" without apology needed. Another reported email from Epstein himself stated "Leaving India. HATE it," reinforcing his sentiment.

Norwegian diplomat Terje Rod-Larsen, a former UN envoy and Epstein friend, sent Epstein a racist email in 2015 stating: "Have you heard the saying: when you meet an Indian and a snake, kill the Indian first!"

Opposition parties have nonetheless seized on the reference to demand answers about the latest disclosures.

Bill Clinton

The former US President Bill Clinton, according to the files, flew on Epstein's private jet multiple times. Clinton is mentioned frequently in emails and photos with Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwel.