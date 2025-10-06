Russia considers statements by EU leaders, including German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, linking unusual drone flights in various parts of Europe to Moscow “baseless and sweeping,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

“There are many politicians in Europe who are now inclined to blame Russia for everything. They always do so without foundation, indiscriminately. That’s how we view these accusations,” Peskov told reporters on Monday, according to Russian state-run Tass news agency.

He emphasised that EU leaders should not link every unusual drone flight to Russia, urging them to “broaden their horizons.”

“The story with these drones is strange, to say the least. But there’s no reason to blame Russia for this. Just today, I read that a local aviation enthusiast was arrested in a European city while testing a drone. The guy has nothing to do with Russia. This is one specific, small, isolated example, but perhaps we need to broaden our horizons,” Peskov said.

Unidentified drone flights

In recent days, several European countries have reported unidentified drone flights that prompted temporary airspace closures and security alerts.

Amid these developments, Brussels has advanced an initiative to build a “drone wall” along the EU’s eastern borders, while local media and officials have increasingly connected the incidents to alleged Russian activities.

The Kremlin also welcomed US President Donald Trump’s remarks describing Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposal to extend the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) as “a good idea.”