The US military launched a strike on an alleged drug-trafficking vessel in the Caribbean Sea, killing four people on board, according to officials.

US Southern Command (Southcom) said in a post on X on Wednesday that the vessel "was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Caribbean and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations."

"Four male narco-terrorists were killed during this action. No U.S. military forces were harmed," Southern Command added.

The United States began targeting alleged smuggling boats in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific Ocean in early September, and the latest attack brings the death toll to at least 163.