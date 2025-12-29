At least four people have been killed and 108 other wounded after gunmen linked to remnants of Bashar al-Assad’s former regime attacked security forces during protests in Syria’s northwestern coastal city of Latakia, state media reported.

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), citing the Latakia Health Directorate on Monday, the violence erupted on Sunday as security personnel were deployed to protect demonstrations across coastal and central regions.

Witnesses said armed attackers targeted security forces and their vehicles in Latakia and the nearby city of Jableh, despite heightened security measures.

Authorities described the assaults as coordinated attempts to destabilise public order during the demonstrations.

Related TRT World - Syrian army deploys to Tartus, Latakia after attacks by ousted Assad loyalists

Use of sectarian rhetoric