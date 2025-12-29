WORLD
Multiple killed, over 100 wounded in attack by Assad-era remnants in Syria's Latakia
Syria’s transitional government, led by President Ahmed al Sharaa, said it is tightening nationwide security and pursuing individuals linked to the former regime accused of fueling unrest
Witnesses said armed attackers targeted security forces and in Latakia and the nearby city of Jableh, despite heightened security measures. / Reuters
December 29, 2025

At least four people have been killed and 108 other wounded after gunmen linked to remnants of Bashar al-Assad’s former regime attacked security forces during protests in Syria’s northwestern coastal city of Latakia, state media reported.

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), citing the Latakia Health Directorate on Monday, the violence erupted on Sunday as security personnel were deployed to protect demonstrations across coastal and central regions.

Witnesses said armed attackers targeted security forces and their vehicles in Latakia and the nearby city of Jableh, despite heightened security measures. 

Authorities described the assaults as coordinated attempts to destabilise public order during the demonstrations.

Use of sectarian rhetoric

The protests were called by Ghazal, whose leadership has been associated with the former Baathist regime. 

Demonstrators chanted slogans demanding “federalism” and voiced opposition to the government in Damascus.

Ghazal issued the call following a deadly mosque attack on Friday in a predominantly Alawite neighbourhood of Homs that killed eight people. 

In the aftermath, he urged supporters to seek “political federalism and international protection,” language the new authorities say risks inflaming sectarian tensions.

Syria’s transitional government, led by President Ahmed al Sharaa, said it is tightening nationwide security and pursuing individuals linked to the former regime accused of fueling unrest.

Assad, Syria’s ruler for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963. A new administration headed by President Ahmed al Sharaa was formed in January.

