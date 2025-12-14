West African bloc ECOWAS has rejected a transition programme announced by Guinea-Bissau’s military rulers and demanded a swift return to constitutional order, warning of targeted sanctions against those obstructing the process.

Army officers in Guinea-Bissau, branding themselves the Military High Command, toppled President Umaro Sissoco Embalo on November 26 and installed Major-General Horta Inta-A as interim president the following day.

Guinea-Bissau’s coup is the ninth in West and Central Africa in five years, deepening concerns over democratic backsliding in a region already grappling with insecurity and political instability.

Leaders at the Economic Community of West African States' annual summit in the Nigerian capital Abuja called for the immediate release of all political detainees, including opposition figures, and insisted on an inclusive short transition in Guinea-Bissau.

"What ECOWAS leaders have resolved to do is to ensure that there is zero tolerance for unconstitutional change of government," said Omar Touray, president of the ECOWAS Commission.