The US military has said that it killed three people in a strike targeting an alleged drug-trafficking vessel in the Caribbean.

Intelligence had confirmed on Monday that the vessel was travelling along "known narco-trafficking routes" and was actively engaged in drug operations, said US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM).

The strike was ordered by SOUTHCOM commander General Francis L. Donovan and carried out by Joint Task Force Southern Spear against a "vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations," it added.

No US personnel were harmed, said the command.