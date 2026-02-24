AMERICAS
US kills 3 in its strike on alleged drug-trafficking vessel in Caribbean
US Southern Command says Intelligence confirmed the vessel was travelling along "known narco-trafficking routes."
No US personnel were harmed, said the command. / Reuters
The US military has said that it killed three people in a strike targeting an alleged drug-trafficking vessel in the Caribbean.

Intelligence had confirmed on Monday that the vessel was travelling along "known narco-trafficking routes" and was actively engaged in drug operations, said US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM).

The strike was ordered by SOUTHCOM commander General Francis L. Donovan and carried out by Joint Task Force Southern Spear against a "vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations," it added.

No US personnel were harmed, said the command.

The Trump administration has intensified military operations in the Caribbean Sea and Eastern Pacific Ocean since September, citing efforts against narcotics trafficking, killing at least 148 people since the start of operations.

The campaign coincided with broader US pressure on Venezuela, including oil tanker blockades, vessel seizures and a heightened military presence near Venezuelan waters.

A US military operation in that country on January 3 led to the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

SOURCE:AA
