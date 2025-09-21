WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Progressive caucus backs historic bill to halt US arms to Israel over Gaza atrocities
For first time, Congressional Progressive Caucus endorses Block the Bombs Act to stop deliveries of JDAMs, bunker busters, tank rounds until human rights violations end in Gaza.
Progressive caucus backs historic bill to halt US arms to Israel over Gaza atrocities
In July, a record one-quarter of the US Senate, including half the Democratic caucus, voted to block weapon sales to Israel. / AA
September 21, 2025

The Congressional Progressive Caucus (CPC), one of the largest caucuses in the American Congress, has voted in a historic first to endorse legislation to halt US arms transfers to Israel amid its genocide in Gaza, according to reports.

The move comes as the caucus, representing nearly 100 members in the House of Representatives, backed the Block the Bombs Act, which would stop shipments of bunker buster bombs, 2,000-pound bombs, Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAMs), 120mm tank rounds and 155mm artillery shells until Israel ends human rights violations.

“The United States cannot continue to send bombs we know will be used to commit terrible atrocities in Gaza,” CPC Chair Rep Greg Casar said in a statement, according to an exclusive story published by Zeteo, an American news media organisation.

The bill, led by Illinois Rep Delia Ramirez, focuses on the most destructive weapons systems used in Gaza.

“The Block the Bombs bill is the first step toward oversight and accountability for the murder of children with US-made, taxpayer-funded weapons. In the face of authoritarian leaders perpetrating a genocidal campaign, Block the Bombs is the minimum action Congress must take,” said Ramirez.

RelatedTRT World - Israel's opposition leaders unite in new forum to plan post-Netanyahu future

Global condemnation mounting

Fifty members had already signed onto the bill before the CPC endorsement.

In July, a record one-quarter of the Senate, including half the Democratic caucus, voted to block weapon sales to Israel.

RECOMMENDED

Pressure has since intensified as Israel has escalated attacks on Palestinians and carried out deadly raids in neighbouring countries, including Yemen.

The CPC’s leadership includes Deputy Chair Ilhan Omar, Whip Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, and Vice Chairs Ro Khanna, Delia Ramirez, Mark Takano, Rashida Tlaib, Lateefah Simon and Jared Huffman, according to a Drop Site News report on X.

American journalist Ryan Grim emphasised on X the historic nature of the vote.

“Historically, the CPC had resisted weighing in at all on Israel because so many of its members were ‘progressive except for Palestine.’ That era is fading, this endorsement is a major signal,” he wrote.

The decision aligns with mounting international condemnation.

The US Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, alongside numerous nations, global institutions, genocide and Holocaust experts, has labelled Israel’s war on Gaza a genocide.

Pro-Palestine and labour organisations, as well as athletes, celebrities and human rights groups, have launched boycotts of Israeli institutions implicated in the conflict.

RelatedTRT World - Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links
'US has many options at disposal aside from diplomacy' — White House sets tone for Iran talks
By Sadiq S Bhat
Erdogan champions diplomacy, highlighting Türkiye's efforts to avert possible US-Iran war
Araghchi arrives in Oman for nuclear talks with US as Iran deploys Khorramshahr 4 missiles
Trump wants new, improved nuclear arms treaty with Russia as New START expires
Trump endorses re-election bids of Hungary's Orban, Japan's Takaichi
Maldives rejects UK-Mauritius Chagos deal, moves to reclaim lost maritime zone
Israel bulldozed Gaza cemetery with British, Australian war graves: report
'ICE behaviour not law enforcement, it's thuggery' — US Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
Trump vows full force to find Savannah Guthrie's mother as case grips America
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics