A senior Daesh leader has been arrested in a Syrian security operation, local media reported on Friday.

The arrest was made by Syria’s intelligence service and the Interior Ministry, the Syrian Arab News Agency SANA reported, but did not give further details or identify the detainee.

Syria formally joined the US-led international coalition against Daesh on November 12. The coalition was formed in 2014 and has carried out military operations against the terrorist group in Syria and Iraq, though Damascus was not previously a member.

The new Syrian administration has been working to tighten security conditions nationwide since the fall of the Assad regime in late 2024.