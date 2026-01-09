A senior Daesh leader has been arrested in a Syrian security operation, local media reported on Friday.
The arrest was made by Syria’s intelligence service and the Interior Ministry, the Syrian Arab News Agency SANA reported, but did not give further details or identify the detainee.
Syria formally joined the US-led international coalition against Daesh on November 12. The coalition was formed in 2014 and has carried out military operations against the terrorist group in Syria and Iraq, though Damascus was not previously a member.
The new Syrian administration has been working to tighten security conditions nationwide since the fall of the Assad regime in late 2024.
The Syrian army also meanwhile carried out heavy shelling on terrorist group YPG positions in Aleppo on Thursday, in retaliation for attacks that killed at least nine civilians and injured dozens.
The clashes, which erupted on Tuesday, has driven more than 140,000 people from their homes, according to Syrian authorities.
Last March, the Syrian presidency announced the signing of an accord for the YPG’s integration into state institutions, reaffirming the country's territorial unity and rejecting any attempts at division.
But in the months since, authorities say, the terrorist group has not shown any efforts to meet the terms of the agreement.