TÜRKİYE
1 min read
​​Pakistani forces kill five suspected terrorists after attack on police training centre
Terrorists ram an explosive-laden vehicle into the center in Dera Ismail Khan, triggering a five-hour gun battle that leaves several police officers dead.
​​Pakistani forces kill five suspected terrorists after attack on police training centre
Pakistani security forces responded swiftly, engaging the assailants in a gun battle and eventually killing all five militants. / Reuters
October 11, 2025

Pakistani security forces killed five suspected militants in a retaliatory operation after attackers targeted a police training centre in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday, officials said.

The intense clearance operation lasted five hours, during which at least three police officers were killed and six others injured, according to a statement from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi later told reporters that the death toll among police personnel had risen to seven, as some of the injured succumbed to their wounds.

RelatedTRT World - Army officer, seven terrorists killed in northwestern Pakistan clash: military
RECOMMENDED

The attack occurred in the Dera Ismail Khan district, where terrorists rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the main entrance of the police training centre before attempting to storm the facility, a police official told Anadolu Agency.

Security forces responded swiftly, engaging the assailants in a gun battle and eventually killing all five militants. Authorities said weapons, explosives, and suicide jackets were recovered from the site.

No group has immediately claimed responsibility for the assault, which is among the deadliest on Pakistan’s security forces in recent months.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations
Türkiye-Oman business event OMNEX 2026 kicks off
UK summons Russian envoy over 'unprovoked, unjustified' expulsion of British diplomat
Zelenskyy orders military response to growing Russian attacks on Ukraine's railways
Turkish aerospace vehicles drive rising high-tech exports in 2025
Former China justice minister jailed for life over corruption
EU foreign policy chief warns a Europe-wide army could be ‘extremely dangerous’
Pakistan intensifies Balochistan offensive as militant death toll hits 177
‘Political manipulation’: China slams Grammy award on Dalai Lama
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Israel reopens Rafah crossing for limited number of Gaza patients
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia