Pakistani security forces killed five suspected militants in a retaliatory operation after attackers targeted a police training centre in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday, officials said.

The intense clearance operation lasted five hours, during which at least three police officers were killed and six others injured, according to a statement from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi later told reporters that the death toll among police personnel had risen to seven, as some of the injured succumbed to their wounds.