Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will host a meeting on Gaza in Istanbul on Monday, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

The meeting is expected to bring together the foreign ministers of Türkiye, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Qatar, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan – the same countries that met with US President Donald Trump on Sept. 23, on the margins of the UN General Assembly, the sources noted on Sunday.

The meeting will address the latest developments in the October 10 ceasefire and the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Fidan is expected to decry Israel’s attempts to create pretexts for ending the ceasefire, stressing that the international community must take a firm stance against Tel Aviv’s provocative actions.

He will also underscore the importance of coordinated action among Muslim countries for the ceasefire to evolve into a lasting peace.

Insufficient aid