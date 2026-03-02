Iran's retaliatory strikes have so far targeted 500 sites linked to Israel and the US in the Middle East, the Revolutionary Guards have said on the third day of fighting.



"Since the start of the conflict, the brave soldiers of the Iranian armed forces have attacked 60 strategic targets and 500 American military targets and targets of the Zionist regime (Israel)," the Guards said in a statement on Monday.



It added that they had launched more than 700 drones and hundreds of missiles.

Tehran has launched multiple waves of ballistic missiles and drones in retaliation for joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran that began on February 28, which killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and targeted other sites.

Some Iranian attacks have targeted Israel directly, resulting in the death of at least 11 people (including incidents in central Israel like Beit Shemesh and near Jerusalem) with multiple injuries.

Iran has also struck US military assets and bases across the region, resulting in at least four US service members killed and several others wounded.