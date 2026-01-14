The Sudanese army repelled a major attack by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and its ally, the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement–North (SLPM-N), on the town of Al-Kuweik in South Kordofan, military sources have said.
Speaking to Anadolu on Wednesday, the sources said army units confronted the assault early in the day, inflicting losses in lives and equipment and forcing the attacking forces to retreat. They added that government troops seized armoured and combat vehicles during the clashes.
There was no immediate comment from the RSF or SPLM-North on the report.
Videos circulated on social media by army personnel showed celebrations following the repulsion of the attack.
In recent weeks, Sudan’s three Kordofan states – North, West and South – have witnessed intense clashes between the army and the RSF, triggering the displacement of tens of thousands of civilians.
Of Sudan’s 18 states, the RSF controls all five in the Darfur region in the west, excluding some northern parts of North Darfur that remain under army control. The army, in turn, holds most areas of the remaining 13 states in the south, north, east and centre, including the capital, Khartoum.
The conflict between the Sudanese army and the RSF, which began in April 2023, has since killed thousands of people and displaced millions of others.