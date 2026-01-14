The Sudanese army repelled a major attack by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and its ally, the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement–North (SLPM-N), on the town of Al-Kuweik in South Kordofan, military sources have said.

Speaking to Anadolu on Wednesday, the sources said army units confronted the assault early in the day, inflicting losses in lives and equipment and forcing the attacking forces to retreat. They added that government troops seized armoured and combat vehicles during the clashes.

There was no immediate comment from the RSF or SPLM-North on the report.

Videos circulated on social media by army personnel showed celebrations following the repulsion of the attack.