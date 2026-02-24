Hong Kong is protesting Panama's seizure of two ports on a canal vital for global trade that were operated by a Hong Kong-based company for decades, the city’s government said on Tuesday.

Hong Kong's Commerce and Economic Development Bureau said in a statement it had lodged “stern protests” with Panama's consulate, adding that it had expressed strong opposition and dissatisfaction and would “staunchly support the legitimate rights and interests of Hong Kong corporations overseas.”

The ports located at the mouth and tail of the Panama Canal, which have been operated by a subsidiary of CK Hutchison since 1997, became embroiled in a legal dispute after getting caught in the middle of the US and China's competition for influence in the region.

The ports became the focus of global attention after US President Donald Trump accused China of “running the Panama Canal.”

Panama's government took control of the two ports on Monday after the country's Supreme Court struck down a law approving the concession contract for Panama Ports Company, a subsidiary of CK Hutchison.

That ruling stripped the port of legal basis for its operations, and the company is now bringing arbitration proceedings against the country.

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also weighed in on Tuesday.

“China will firmly safeguard the company’s legitimate and lawful rights and interests," said spokesperson Mao Ning at a daily press briefing.

Panama said it would ensure the waterway's smooth operation.