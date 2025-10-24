Following the Gaza ceasefire, Israel has turned its military and political focus toward the occupied West Bank, escalating actions that analysts say amount to ethnic cleansing of Palestinians and the dismantling of future Palestinian statehood.

On Wednesday, the Israeli Knesset passed a bill in its preliminary reading to annex the occupied West Bank, as Israeli forces and settlers intensify operations across the territory, including raids, arrests, demolitions, and settlement expansion.

“The Israeli government has decided to expand its territories in the West Bank by annexing the territories there to get rid of Palestinian sovereignty and to show the international community that there is no way to give the Palestinians a state,” Mohamad Alqeeq, a political analyst based in Ramallah, told Anadolu.

According to him, the Israeli government is pursuing two parallel paths of escalation in the West Bank, one led by settlers and the other by the Israeli army.

“Israeli settlers are carrying out attacks against Palestinians and their properties, vandalising agricultural crops, burning homes and cars. The Israeli government protects settlers during these attacks by invading Palestinian areas and arresting anyone who stands up to them.”

Alqeeq said Israel is increasing pressure on Palestinians to leave their land, water springs, and pasture areas to make way for a settler state.

“The second path is by the Israeli army, which is conducting many military operations in the heart of the cities with soldiers inside Ramallah, Nablus, Jenin, Hebron, to disrupt the daily life of the Palestinians, and to push them to think about the day after.”

Surge in arrests, detentions, and settler violence

Since the October 10 ceasefire in Gaza, the occupied West Bank has witnessed a surge in Israeli raids, including arrests, shootings, and property destruction.

Last week, Israeli army forces reportedly detained 35 Palestinians across the occupied West Bank, while also carrying out demolitions with at least 70 houses facing such risk.

Illegal Israeli settlers have carried out 7,154 assaults on Palestinians and their properties over the past two years, resulting in 34 deaths, according to rights groups.

Since October 7, 2023, more than 1,056 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks in the occupied West Bank, with over 20,000 others detained, Palestinian figures show.

For Taghreed El-Khodary, a former visiting scholar in the Middle East Program at the Carnegie Endowment, Israel's policy in the West Bank related to ethnic cleansing is different from what they did in Gaza.

“In the West Bank, they are doing a slow-motion ethnic cleansing,” she said.

Bid to legalise annexation

El-Khodary highlighted that there has long been de facto annexation in the occupied West Bank, and that Israel is now trying to legalise it.

“If you go to the West Bank, it's unbelievable what they have been doing for many years since the Oslo (Accords) years. They are daring to divide villages, cities, and people cannot go from one place to another. The movement is becoming extremely hard for Palestinians in Area A.”

Under the 1995 Oslo II Accord, the occupied West Bank was divided into three areas, with Area A placed under full Palestinian control.

Alqeeq said that with the Israeli army "exhausted" following the Gaza war, the focus has now shifted to the West Bank.

Rising provocations in East Jerusalem

Experts have also pointed to heightened provocations in occupied East Jerusalem, after far-right Israeli Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound twice last week.

Also, the Israeli Knesset on Wednesday passed a bill to annex the Ma’ale Adumim settlement built on Palestinian land east of Jerusalem.