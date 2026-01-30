China has vowed to protect a Hong Kong-based firm after Panama’s Supreme Court declared key port contracts held by CK Hutchison unconstitutional.

Beijing has taken note of the development, and the company has issued a statement saying the ruling is inconsistent with Panamanian law, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told reporters on Friday in Beijing.

"China will take all necessary actions to protect the rights of Chinese companies," Guo said, adding that the company will reserve all rights, including legal proceedings.

On Thursday, Panama’s Supreme Court ruled that license terms granted to the Hong Kong-based company CK Hutchison to operate two strategic ports at either end of the Panama Canal violate the country’s constitution.

In a brief statement, the high court said the terms allowing CK Hutchison to operate the ports of Balboa on the Pacific coast and Cristobal on the Atlantic side were unconstitutional.