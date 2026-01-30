WORLD
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Panama’s top court rules CK Hutchison port licenses violate constitution.
A cargo ship sails past the Panama Canal's Port of Balboa, managed by CK Hutchison Holdings, in Panama City, March 13 2025. / AP
January 30, 2026

China has vowed to protect a Hong Kong-based firm after Panama’s Supreme Court declared key port contracts held by CK Hutchison unconstitutional.

Beijing has taken note of the development, and the company has issued a statement saying the ruling is inconsistent with Panamanian law, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told reporters on Friday in Beijing.

"China will take all necessary actions to protect the rights of Chinese companies," Guo said, adding that the company will reserve all rights, including legal proceedings.

On Thursday, Panama’s Supreme Court ruled that license terms granted to the Hong Kong-based company CK Hutchison to operate two strategic ports at either end of the Panama Canal violate the country’s constitution.

In a brief statement, the high court said the terms allowing CK Hutchison to operate the ports of Balboa on the Pacific coast and Cristobal on the Atlantic side were unconstitutional.

Growing geopolitical rivalry

The decision comes about a year after US President Donald Trump publicly raised concerns over Chinese-linked infrastructure near the canal, describing it as a potential security threat to the United States.

The Supreme Court ruling could force a reassessment of port concessions and reshape the balance of influence over one of the world’s most strategic maritime corridors.

The ruling places Panama at the center of growing geopolitical rivalry between the US and China in the Western Hemisphere, where control over key infrastructure has increasingly become a strategic issue.

Commenting on President Trump’s remarks about UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s visit to China, which Trump commented on as "very dangerous" for the UK to do business with China, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that China stands ready to enhance cooperation with other countries in ways that benefit people worldwide.

