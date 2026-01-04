Israel committed 99 violations against Palestinian journalists in December 2025, ranging from killings and physical assaults to arrests and bans on media coverage, a report by the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate has said.

In its monthly report on Sunday on the state of media freedoms in the Palestinian territories, the syndicate said Israeli forces "continued in December 2025 a policy of systematic targeting of Palestinian journalism through a wide wave of serious violations."

The syndicate's freedoms committee documented 99 violations during the month, reflecting "a high level of repression and restrictions" on journalistic work, the organisation said.

The report said one journalist was killed while performing field duties, two journalists were seriously wounded as a result of shelling and direct targeting, and two relatives of journalists were killed — all in Gaza.

In the occupied West Bank, the syndicate recorded 48 cases of detention and prevention from media coverage, 15 assaults involving tear gas and stun grenades while journalists were working, two attempted deliberate car ramming attacks against journalists, nine incidents of weapons being brandished and journalists threatened, and six cases of direct verbal threats.

The report said restrictions on coverage and the suppression of field reporting indicate "a systematic Israeli policy aimed at preventing the transmission of images and facts," particularly in Gaza and the West Bank cities of Jerusalem, Al Khalil (Hebron), Jenin, and Ramallah.

The syndicate documented two cases of beatings and physical abuse of journalists, the destruction of one piece of journalistic equipment while in use, and the destruction of two journalists' homes as a result of Israeli strikes.