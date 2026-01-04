WAR ON GAZA
Israel committed 99 violations against Palestinian journalists in December — report
The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate says "continued in December 2025 a policy of systematic targeting of Palestinian journalism through a wide wave of serious violations."
Israel killed nearly 71,400 Palestinians in Gaza, mostly women and children, since October 2023, and wounded more than 171,200 others. / AA
January 4, 2026

Israel committed 99 violations against Palestinian journalists in December 2025, ranging from killings and physical assaults to arrests and bans on media coverage, a report by the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate has said.

In its monthly report on Sunday on the state of media freedoms in the Palestinian territories, the syndicate said Israeli forces "continued in December 2025 a policy of systematic targeting of Palestinian journalism through a wide wave of serious violations."

The syndicate's freedoms committee documented 99 violations during the month, reflecting "a high level of repression and restrictions" on journalistic work, the organisation said.

The report said one journalist was killed while performing field duties, two journalists were seriously wounded as a result of shelling and direct targeting, and two relatives of journalists were killed — all in Gaza.

In the occupied West Bank, the syndicate recorded 48 cases of detention and prevention from media coverage, 15 assaults involving tear gas and stun grenades while journalists were working, two attempted deliberate car ramming attacks against journalists, nine incidents of weapons being brandished and journalists threatened, and six cases of direct verbal threats.

The report said restrictions on coverage and the suppression of field reporting indicate "a systematic Israeli policy aimed at preventing the transmission of images and facts," particularly in Gaza and the West Bank cities of Jerusalem, Al Khalil (Hebron), Jenin, and Ramallah.

The syndicate documented two cases of beatings and physical abuse of journalists, the destruction of one piece of journalistic equipment while in use, and the destruction of two journalists' homes as a result of Israeli strikes.

'Total impunity'

It also recorded two arrests, two summonses for security interrogation, and two cases of organised incitement through Israeli media outlets and information centres that "falsely claimed journalists were affiliated with armed groups."

The syndicate documented one attack carried out by illegal Israeli settlers against a Palestinian journalist under the protection of the Israeli army, saying this "confirms the continued integration of roles between the occupation army and settlers in attacking journalists, within an environment of total impunity."

In early December 2025, Gaza's government media office said 257 Palestinian journalists had been killed during the Israeli genocide on Gaza that began in October 2023 and lasted for two years until a ceasefire agreement took effect in October 2025.

Since the ceasefire agreement came into effect, the Israeli army has committed hundreds of violations, killing 420 Palestinians and wounding 1,184 others, according to the Health Ministry.

Israel killed nearly 71,400 Palestinians in Gaza, mostly women and children, since October 2023, and wounded more than 171,200 others.

It has reduced most of the blockaded enclave to ruins, and displaced all of the population.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
