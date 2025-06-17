ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
1 min read
Israeli military says it killed newly appointed Iranian top general
Ali Shadmani was the most senior military commander and the closest figure to Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Iran has yet to comment on the reported killing of Ali Shadmani / AP
June 17, 2025

Israel announced on Tuesday that its forces have killed Ali Shadmani, Iran’s newly appointed head of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters.

Shadmani was appointed by Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei just days earlier.

“Following precise intelligence received by the Intelligence Directorate and a sudden opportunity during the night, Air Force fighter jets attacked a manned headquarters in the heart of Tehran and eliminated Ali Shadmani, as War Chief of Staff and the highest-ranking military commander,” the Israeli army said on its X account.

Shadmani’s responsibilities included overseeing combat operations, approving missile and drone strikes, and shaping Iran’s military strategy against Israel.

He replaced Lt. Gen. Gholamali Rashid, who was assassinated in an Israeli strike last week.

“Shadmani’s elimination is part of a series of eliminations targeting Iran’s top military command, dealing another blow to the chain of command of Iran’s armed forces,” the Israeli army said.

No further details about the operation were provided by Israeli officials.

Tehran has yet to comment on Shadmani’s death.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
