Israel announced on Tuesday that its forces have killed Ali Shadmani, Iran’s newly appointed head of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters.

Shadmani was appointed by Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei just days earlier.

“Following precise intelligence received by the Intelligence Directorate and a sudden opportunity during the night, Air Force fighter jets attacked a manned headquarters in the heart of Tehran and eliminated Ali Shadmani, as War Chief of Staff and the highest-ranking military commander,” the Israeli army said on its X account.

Shadmani’s responsibilities included overseeing combat operations, approving missile and drone strikes, and shaping Iran’s military strategy against Israel.