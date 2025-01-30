Native American advocacy groups, alarmed by US President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration, have issued guidance to help their citizens navigate the growing concerns about potential arrests.

Just days after Trump took office, Native American groups recognised the need for precautions after reports surfaced of tribal members in the southwestern US being detained and questioned by immigration authorities.

On the Operation Rainbow Bridge website, which serves Navajo tribal members, it was stated that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers may mistakenly deport Native Americans.

The website advises members to carry state-issued ID cards.

“If you are stopped and questioned, do not escalate the situation. Comply with law enforcement if asked to verify your identity,” the notice said.