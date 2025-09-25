California is reviewing legal options after President Donald Trump imposed a new $100,000 fee on high-skilled worker visas widely used by the state’s tech industry, Attorney General Rob Bonta’s office confirmed on Wednesday.

“President Trump continues to push forward an anti-immigrant agenda,” Bonta’s spokesperson, Elissa Perez, said in a statement to Politico.

“This latest move will harm our businesses and make our country less competitive in science, technology, engineering, and medicine — at a time when we can’t afford to fall behind.”

Bonta, a frequent legal challenger of Trump administration policies, told Bloomberg that the state is evaluating whether the new fee could be considered “arbitrary” or “capricious” under federal law.

“It might be appropriate here, but we’re still looking,” he said.

The White House announced the fee on Friday, leaving tech companies scrambling to assess the impact.

Federal data shows California leads the nation in H-1B beneficiaries, with Silicon Valley heavily reliant on foreign-born engineers and scientists from countries such as India and China, Politico reported.

While the administration has since clarified that the fee applies only to new applicants, not current visa holders, uncertainty has rattled the industry.