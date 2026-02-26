In a national first, Belgium’s city of Ghent has illuminated two of its busiest shopping streets with festive Ramadan lights, casting a warm glow over the Muslim fasting month while highlighting a growing spirit of intercommunal solidarity.

The initiative, led by the Association of Ghent Mosques (VGM) in collaboration with local shopkeepers, has transformed Bevrijdingslaan-Phoenixstraat in the Brugse Poort district and Wondelgemstraat in the Rabot neighbourhood into glowing corridors marking Ramadan.

Installed in the days leading up to the holy month, the lights will remain in place until the Muslim holiday of Eid al Fitr that marks the end of Ramadan.

"This is an initiative that is a first of its kind in all of Belgium, nowhere else have the lights been hung up in Belgium," Mohamed Abd El Motleb Omar, chairman of VGM, told Anadolu.

The concept took shape four years ago after similar Ramadan decorations appeared in London. Local merchants later mandated the association to handle the procedural and operational aspects of bringing the lights to Belgium, including securing permits.

"It wasn't financed by the city council. It was 100 percent financed by the local merchants," Omar stressed.

VGM represents 23 mosques across Ghent and works to support the Muslim community while fostering cooperation among diverse congregations, including those of Turkish, Moroccan, Afghan and Pakistani origin.

"What we are trying to do is to organise different activities that bring together the board members of the mosques as well as, of course, the communities of Ghent," he said, pointing to the association’s annual large-scale iftar dinners that unite residents of diverse backgrounds to break the fast together.

Lights spark curiosity and dialogue

The decorated streets are known for their vibrant commercial life and a significant number of shop owners with Muslim backgrounds. According to Omar, the streets are especially lively during Ramadan evenings.