Following the killing of Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, in joint US-Israel airstrikes on Saturday, hostilities have escalated across Tehran and the wider Middle East.

Since Sunday morning, Israel and the United States have continued strikes on strategic Iranian targets, while Iran has launched missile and drone attacks against regional allies.

Here are the latest developments from the ongoing escalation:

The Israeli Defence Forces reported a new wave of air strikes on Tehran on Sunday, guided by military intelligence and targeting key government and military sites.

“For the first time since the start of Operation ‘Roaring Lion’: The IDF is striking targets that belong to the Iranian terror regime in the heart of Tehran,” a statement said, a day after joint attacks with the US killed Iran’s supreme leader.

“Over the past day, the Israeli Air Force conducted large-scale strikes in order to establish aerial superiority and to pave the path to Tehran.”

Explosions were reported in northern Tehran and in districts including Seyed Khandan, Qasr crossroads, Vanak Square, and Motahari Street.

Video and images from Tehran show thick plumes of smoke and explosions near landmarks, including the Azadi Tower, the state broadcasting complex, hospitals, and the headquarters of the Iranian Red Crescent.

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump warned Tehran against further escalation.

In a post on Truth Social, he said that Iran had threatened to “hit very hard today, harder than they have ever hit before” and cautioned that “they better not do that, however, because if they do, we will hit them with a force that has never been seen before.”