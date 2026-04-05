US President Donald Trump threatened in an expletive-laden social media post on Sunday to strike Iran's power plants and bridges if the Strait of Hormuz was not reopened the next day.

Following an 48-hour ultimatum he issued on Saturday, Trump said on his Truth Social platform that "Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!"

"Open the Fuckin' Strait, you crazy bastards, or you'll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH!" wrote the president, adding: "Praise be to Allah."

Trump also said that the US has rescued a “seriously wounded, and really brave" F-15 crew member "from deep inside the mountains of Iran."

Trump said that the rescued officer was a “highly respected Colonel,” adding that such an operation “is seldom attempted because of the danger to ‘man and equipment.’”

“The second raid came after the first one, where we rescued the pilot in broad daylight, also unusual, spending seven hours over Iran. An AMAZING show of bravery and talent by all!” he said.

“I will be having a News Conference, with the Military, at the Oval Office, on Monday, at 1:00 P.M.,” he added.